Justin Timberlake among celebs investing in vertical farming company

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake have come together to make it easy for any aspiring music producer to have JT featured on their track. Timbaland is working to launch launched Beatclub, described as a “global marketplace for music makers.” Users pay a subscription fee and can then upload and download beats, loops and other sounds from top producers and musicians. Ahead of its public launch later this year, Justin is the latest star to join the club, and plans to contribute a capella files and so-called “stem files” — groups of discrete musical elements — to the platform.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO