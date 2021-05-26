YOUR MONEY: Is a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan right for your business?

On June 15, the USDA announced additional aid to farmers and other agricultural entities as part of the Pandemic Assistance to Producers (PAP) program. In March, the USDA authorized up to $12 billion for the PAP program as part of the overall $900 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act that was passed by Congress late in 2020. USDA utilized the latest round of PAP program funding to especially target farmers and ranchers that did not previously qualify for aid through other coronavirus assistance programs, as well as to assist beginning, socially disadvantaged and small-to-medium sized farm operations.