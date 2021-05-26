Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocoee, FL

Ocoee High staff rescues kitten trapped in pole

By Danielle Hendrix
orangeobserver.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kitten has been named Knight after the school's mascot. A very lucky kitten now has a new home after being rescued from inside a pole at Ocoee High. School staff tweeted about the rescue Tuesday, May 25. According to staff, some students heard meowing coming from one of the canopy poles outside the cafeteria at lunchtime. Three Orange County Public Schools employees found the kitten had somehow gotten stuck inside the pole.

www.orangeobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Pets & Animals
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Orange County, FL
Government
Ocoee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Ocoee, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Poles#Mascot#Home School#West Florida#High School Students#Ocoee High#Food Nutrition Services#The Windermere Observer#School Staff#Staff Members#Lunchtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Orange County, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Orange County moves puppy mill discussion to public arena for feedback

According to the US Humane Society’s website, a puppy mill is “an inhumane high-volume dog-breeding facility that churns out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers. Dogs from puppy mills are often sick and unsocialized. The majority of puppies sold in pet stores and online are from puppy mills.”
Orlando, FLWESH

Vaccination site at Orange County Convention Center begins final week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The location where Orlando's biggest response to the coronavirus pandemic began, from testing early on to the vaccine rollout, will end its role as a vaccination site soon. The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination operation at the Orange County Convention Center is set to begin its final week. Anyone...
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

The City of Orlando Will Open Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday

The city of Orlando will open up an online portal for people to apply for rental assistance. The portal opens Tuesday morning at 8am. The city has $8.6 million dollars in federal funds available to help cover rent for people who’ve suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Orange County, FLmycentralfloridafamily.com

June 2021 Orange County Library Events

June 2021 Orange County Library Events – Go wild at the library this June as our annual Summer Reading Program, Tales and Tails, gets underway! Join us every Tuesday from June 1 to July 6 for the Summer Livestream Series where special guest will perform live. Performers include Koo Koo Kangaroo, Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog, Kuumba Kids, JiggleMan!, and more. Watch through YouTube (youtube.com/ocls) and Facebook (facebook.com/oclslib) from the comfort of your home with your family and friends.
Orange County, FLorangeobserver.com

Eight homes top $1M mark in West Orange

Eight homes sold for more than $1 million each in West Orange from May 8 to 14. Eight homes sold for more than $1 million each in West Orange from May 8 to 14. The home at 5061 Latrobe Drive, Windermere, sold May 12, for $2.4 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths, a pool and 4,554 square feet of living area. The price per square foot is $527.01. Days on market: Zero.
Orlando, FLocfl.net

County Calendar

For the Advisory Board to discuss issues related to the Windermere Water and Navigation Control District MSTU. If you are unable to attend the meeting virtually, over the telephone, or in person and would like to make a statement to be read during the Public Comment portion of the meeting, a statement may sent via email to david.hansen@ocfl.net, via fax to: (407) 836-1499, or mail to David Hansen, 3165 McCrory Place, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32803. The statement will be read for up to three minutes. Speakers are limited to three minutes during an Advisory Board meeting.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guests Flock to Universal as Mask Rules Relax

If you did not know, both Universal and Disney World have relaxed their mask rules for Guests, allowing them to remove masks while walking outdoors. Inside the Magic was able to see just how busy both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure were on the first day that the new relaxed protocols came into place.
Orange County, FLclick orlando

The Weekly: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the contributions of one of the fastest growing groups living in the U.S. The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is seeing similar growth here in Central Florida and that led to the creation of a new leadership role in Orange County.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.