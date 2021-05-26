Ocoee High staff rescues kitten trapped in pole
The kitten has been named Knight after the school's mascot. A very lucky kitten now has a new home after being rescued from inside a pole at Ocoee High. School staff tweeted about the rescue Tuesday, May 25. According to staff, some students heard meowing coming from one of the canopy poles outside the cafeteria at lunchtime. Three Orange County Public Schools employees found the kitten had somehow gotten stuck inside the pole.www.orangeobserver.com