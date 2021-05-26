Cancel
Premier League

Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

Posted by
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmmnD_0aC42d8I00

Thomas Tuchel believes his side has narrowed the gap to Man City following wins over Pep Guardiola's side in the league and FA Cup.

newschain

newschain

