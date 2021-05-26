Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all willing to test Daniel Levy’s resolve in the chase for Harry Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur chairman insistent he will only sell the striker abroad.The 27-year-old has informed the club that he wants to leave in order to win the game’s biggest trophies, having had initial conversations about a month ago. Levy’s hardline stance isn’t as straightforward as usual due to the nature of his relationship with Kane, and the feeling that he has shown fair commitment to Spurs over the past few years. On the other side, though, the player’s...