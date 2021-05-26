Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Zach LaVine reportedly sells mansion for $3 million

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bulls guard Zach LaVine recently sold his Lakeview mansion for $3 million, according to the Chicago Tribune's Bob Goldsborough. Goldsborough reported that the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, which LaVine purchased for $3.25 million in 2018, sold on May 21. The home is 8,000 square feet and features amenities galore, including but not limited to a glass-ceiling indoor atrium, heated three-car garage, and theater, gym and wine rooms.

www.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Zambrano
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Square Feet#Chicago Tribune#The Chicago Tribune#Cubs#Blackhawks#Three Car Garage#Career Highs#Lakeview#Home#Shop#3 Point Percentage#Theater#Field Goal Percentage#The Bulls#March#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Pederson: Full capacity Wrigley ‘going to be rockin’

The last time Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson played at Wrigley Field with full capacity allowed, the fans were rooting against him. The former Dodger had two plate appearances when his team came to town in 2019 and didn’t get on base, to the Cubs fans’ delight. But on Friday, when the Cubs open a three-game series against the Cardinals, the home team is approved to host 100 percent capacity at Wrigley Field for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

White's injury brings Bulls' need for point guard into focus

What’s Lonzo Ball’s price tag going to be in restricted free agency? What about Dennis Schröder's in unrestricted free agency? Will Spencer Dinwiddie decline his player option, and is his knee right? What are the Dallas Mavericks going to do with Jalen Brunson’s non-guaranteed deal and need for an extension?
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

White undergoes shoulder surgery, to be evaluated in 4 months

The Chicago Bulls announced Thursday that Coby White underwent left shoulder surgery to repair an injury sustained over the weekend while engaged in basketball activities away from the team. The update came with a reevaluation timeline — which, it should be noted, is not synonymous with return timeline — of...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Stars come out for Wrigley's full capacity opener

A star-studded cast will help the Cubs celebrate Wrigley Field’s first game with a full capacity crowd in nearly two years. Friday’s series opener with the Cardinals marks the first time Wrigley will host fans at 100 percent capacity since Sept. 22, 2019. In celebration of the big day, the...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: NBA announces key dates for 2021-22 season

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the country, the NBA is hoping to have a return to some form of normalcy when the 2021-22 season begins. Shams Charania of the Athletic revealed the key dates for next season. The 2021 NBA playoffs will run until at least the middle...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Pippen to tell his side of dynasty Bulls' story in new book

One year after the summer of The Last Dance, a fresh wave of nostalgia is on its way for Chicago Bulls fans. Wednesday morning, Scottie Pippen announced a new memoir with a number of compelling hooks. Titled "Unguarded," the book, which was penned with award-winning sports journalist Michael Arkush, is scheduled to release on Nov. 16, 2021.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Kopech moving into 'next phase' of hamstring recovery

There are still no specifics on when the Chicago White Sox expect to get Michael Kopech back from his hamstring injury. But according to general manager Rick Hahn, the right-hander is progressing as he continues to recover. "He's going to, in the coming days, resume throwing sidelines, bullpens, and possibly...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls trading for Damian Lillard is unlikely

Winds of change are swirling about Portland. Following a first-round defeat at the hands of the shorthanded Denver Nuggets, the Trail Blazers parted ways with head coach Terry Stotts after nearly a decade. The disappointing result on the heels of an active 2020 offseason has invited speculative questions about the future of players up and down the roster, including star point guard Damian Lillard, who certainly has the leverage to force his way out of town via trade if he so chooses.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Wrigley COVID-19 rules to know as it opens to full capacity

Friday will be a special day at Wrigley Field as 100 percent fan capacity returns for the first time since September 2019. The Cubs started the season hosting 25 percent capacity before shifting to 60 percent late last month. The increase to 100 is just in time for their first series against the Cardinals at the Friendly Confines this season.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

How Karnišovas' role in Jokić's rise could impact Bulls

No pressure, Marko Simonović. That’s a light-hearted way to process Tuesday’s news, which featured Nikola Jokić becoming the lowest draft pick in NBA history to be named most valuable player. When the Nuggets selected Jokić with the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Artūras Karnišovas served as the team’s...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Nick Madrigal helped off field with hamstring injury

It was another bad sight for the Chicago White Sox. Nick Madrigal, the team's starting second baseman and hits leader, fell to the ground past first base after unsuccessfully attempting to leg out an infield single in the eighth inning of Wednesday night's game. After a visit from the trainer, he was helped off the field, not putting any weight on his right leg.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears and Fields come to terms on a 4-year contract

The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, the franchise quarterback of the future, have come to terms on a deal. Fields' rookie NFL contract will be span four years for $18,871,952 and be fully guaranteed. It includes a signing bonus worth $11,085,056. As it stands now, Fields is slated to be...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Madrigal latest Sox player down with months-long injury

The Chicago White Sox roster has the feeling of a Jenga tower. And another block just got yanked out, meaning we'll find out if the latest batch of horrendous injury luck is enough to topple this first-place group of South Siders. General manager Rick Hahn announced Thursday that second baseman...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs still miss Yu after beating Darvish

SAN DIEGO — Maybe Yu Darvish was right last week when he said the Cubs “don’t need me.”. It wasn’t convincing then, and the point didn’t get any better with age a week later. In fact, the Cubs’ 3-1 victory over their former rotation ace on Wednesday in San Diego...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Báez likely out of lineup until weekend

SAN DIEGO — The Cubs aren’t ruling out a return of shortstop Javy Báez to the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres and former teammate Yu Darvish. But the likeliest scenario has him returning sometime after Thursday’s off day during the weekend series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.