Zach LaVine reportedly sells mansion for $3 million

The last time Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson played at Wrigley Field with full capacity allowed, the fans were rooting against him. The former Dodger had two plate appearances when his team came to town in 2019 and didn’t get on base, to the Cubs fans’ delight. But on Friday, when the Cubs open a three-game series against the Cardinals, the home team is approved to host 100 percent capacity at Wrigley Field for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.