Zach LaVine reportedly sells mansion for $3 million
Bulls guard Zach LaVine recently sold his Lakeview mansion for $3 million, according to the Chicago Tribune's Bob Goldsborough. Goldsborough reported that the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, which LaVine purchased for $3.25 million in 2018, sold on May 21. The home is 8,000 square feet and features amenities galore, including but not limited to a glass-ceiling indoor atrium, heated three-car garage, and theater, gym and wine rooms.www.nbcsports.com