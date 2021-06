The UN’s special envoy to Somalia said that completing the electoral process on time and based on consensus in the Horn of Africa country is “critical.”. “Completing this electoral process on time and in a consensus-based way that enjoys support from the Somali people is really critical to addressing other priority needs in the country for the benefit of the population,” James Swan told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) which closed on Sunday.