Are the Olympics canceled for 2021? Latest news, updates on start date & more amid COVID-19 spikes in Japan

The 2021 Olympics are less than two months away, but more than ever there's uncertainty about whether the games will go on this year. COVID-19 cases in Japan are spiking, with the nation reporting at least 3,000 new cases every day dating to early April. The rising case counts prompted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency on April 25, and it has continuously been expanded, according to The Associated Press.