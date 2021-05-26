Cancel
Public Health

Are the Olympics canceled for 2021? Latest news, updates on start date & more amid COVID-19 spikes in Japan

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Olympics are less than two months away, but more than ever there's uncertainty about whether the games will go on this year. COVID-19 cases in Japan are spiking, with the nation reporting at least 3,000 new cases every day dating to early April. The rising case counts prompted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency on April 25, and it has continuously been expanded, according to The Associated Press.

Yoshihide Suga
Asia
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Brazil
Sportscapradio.org

As Most Of Japan Is Under Emergency Orders, Calls Grow To Cancel Olympics

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The the first international athletes have arrived in Japan ahead of the Olympics that start on July 23. The country has also started vaccinating its own athletes. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Top athletes have started arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics....
AsiaSlipped Disc

Japan goes ahead with Olympics but cancels piano competition

The Executive Committee of the 11th Hamamatsu International Piano Competition (President: Yasutomo Suzuki, Mayor of Hamamatsu City）regrets to announce the cancellation of the competition slated to be held in November this year. The decision was made in view of the current situation in Japan, where strict travel restrictions and a mandatory 14-day quarantine after entry are implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and there are no prospects for normalization of entry measures in the foreseeable future.
Public Health101 WIXX

Japan’s Sapporo unprepared for Olympics amid COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO (Reuters) – When Olympics organisers shifted the marathon event from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo, they did so because of concerns about the intense summer heat in the Japanese capital. Two years down the track, critics say organisers have effectively leapt from the frying pan into the...
Soccernippon.com

Japan Fully Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations for Olympic Athletes

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan fully kicked off on Tuesday COVID-19 vaccinations of its athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. Vaccines for the athletes are provided free of charge from the International Olympic Committee. On Tuesday, a total of 200 people, mainly athletes from six...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Japan Donates More Than 1 Million Covid-19 Jabs To Taiwan

More than one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine donated by Japan arrived in Taiwan on Friday, as the island struggles to secure jabs and accuses China of interference. The move stirred anger in Beijing, which views democratic and self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and works to keep...
SoccertheScore

Copa America moved to Brazil amid Argentina's COVID-19 spike

Just 13 days before the opening kickoff, this summer's Copa America has been moved to Brazil amid surging COVID-19 numbers in Argentina. South America's footballing governing body, CONMEBOL, announced the switch Monday. It was confirmed Sunday night that Argentina, currently experiencing its worst coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, won't stage the event.
SportsBoston Globe

Whether Japan is ready or not, Olympics expected to start on time

When the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese organizers postponed last year’s Games they made the call four months in advance. Now, with the opening ceremonies just seven weeks off and more than 11,000 athletes making their final preparations, it may be too late to pull the plug. Barring Armageddon,...
Public HealthNewsday

Olympics to go forward despite virus spike in Japan

TOKYO — Will the postponed Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic?. The answer is almost certainly "yes." Senior International Olympic Committee member Richard Pound was emphatic in an interview with a British newspaper. "Barring Armageddon that we can’t see or anticipate, these things are a go," Pound...