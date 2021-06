At a recent COVID-19 Town Hall meeting hosted by AdventHealth, Mayor Demings told the story of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and praised the descendants whose male relatives were mistreated as part of that study. In an effort to dispel vaccination myths and encourage people to get inoculated, the Mayor noted how descendants of these men, who he had recently met with, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.