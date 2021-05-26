Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Good MLB players no one talks about anymore: Kenny Rogers

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenny Rogers wasn't an ace in the sense that Randy Johnson or Pedro Martinez was, but during the course of his 20-year career, the man who shares a name with a country music icon was one of the sport's most reliable workhorses. In fact, between 1998 and 2006, Rogers was...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Tim Hudson
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Rafael Furcal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#Major League Baseball#The Oakland Athletics#Mlb Draft#New York Mets#Era#Fip#Career Nuggets#Anymore Series#Career Stats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLAwful Announcing

Vaccinated MLB media members will soon be able to talk to players one-on-one ahead of games

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eliminated a lot of in-person media access in North American sports, and that’s understandable. In a universe before wide vaccine availability in the U.S. and Canada, limiting the amount of people that athletes were in contact with made absolute sense (even if the way that was actually applied was sometimes unfairly skewed in favor of league or league-affiliated outlets), and most leagues at least made partial efforts to offer remote alternatives such as Zoom press conferences and (occasional) interviews. However, with a significant amount of both athletes and media members currently vaccinated, many have wondered if we can return to some looser pre-pandemic media access approaches. And one of the first places that seems to be happening is in MLB, as Forbes senior contributor Maury Brown tweeted Friday:
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Memorial Day Player Props

Memorial Day weekend usually signifies the start of the summer months. Before I get into my MLB Memorial Day player props picks, I want to start by thanking the men and women who served and are serving this country. Without their service to this country, we would not be able to have the freedom we have, so thank you!
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rangers call up Eli White, DFA Khris Davis

The Texas Rangers designated veteran slugger Khris Davis for assignment on Tuesday and called up infielder-outfielder Eli White from Triple-A Round Rock. Acquired in a Feb. 6 trade with the Oakland Athletics involving Elvis Andrus, Davis has hit .157 in 22 games this season, with only two home runs and five RBIs.
MLBthebuzzcincy.com

MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist Joke About Black Player’s Durag

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s durag failed to land. The insensitive quip instead came off as culturally out of touch and arguably racist. During Tuesday’s...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Potempa: Former MLB player Kenny Lofton captured in new EC mural

On Monday, baseball great Kenny Lofton, who has East Chicago roots, celebrated his 54th birthday. East Chicago artist Marco Salazar, who has been spent the last six months of the pandemic creating a painted mural tribute to Lofton, had hoped his new wall-size outdoor masterpiece would be completed in time for Monday’s date. However, roller coaster weather of the past few months hampered the artist’s work timeline schedule.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best K Props: Woodruff, Rogers, Giolito Strikeout Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Brandon Woodruff O/U 7.5 Strikeouts vs. Diamondbacks. Well, I talked myself out...
MLBktbb.com

Texas Rangers designate former AL home run champion Khris Davis for assignment

The Texas Rangers designated outfielder/designated hitter Khris Davis for assignment on Tuesday after he was hitting .157 in his first season with the club. Davis, who was acquired in the trade that sent longtime Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics, has two home runs and five RBIs in 22 games with Texas. He began the season on the injured list with a strained left quad.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Not good, but not so bad; Tatis might not be cleaning up anymore

Maybe just tuck this away for future reference should the Padres end up going as far as most anticipate they will. Or maybe it’s not really anything. The last two days continued a season-long trend of the Padres not being able to produce against the kind of pitchers that will be starting postseason games.
MLBsportbusiness.com

Kenny Gersh on MLB’s intersection with NFTs and legal sports betting

The latest episode of the SportBusiness Finance Weekly podcast features an interview with Kenny Gersh, Major League Baseball executive vice-president of business development. With MLB since 2006, Gersh has been the league’s primary figure in forging its legal betting strategy and has led the creation of a wide range of partnerships in the fast-growing space, including ones with BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars Entertainment, among many others.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Pete Alonso says MLB manipulates balls based on free agency

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso floated a conspiracy theory Wednesday when he suggested that MLB's much-discussed change to the baseball in 2021 is rooted in a ploy to manipulate free-agent salaries. Alonso wasn't even asked about the change to the ball, which is considered to be less lively...
MLBdbltap.com

MLB The Show 21 May Monthly Awards: How to Get Marcus Semien

MLB The Show 21 May Monthly Awards program was released June 8 featuring nine new special Diamond cards to earn. San Diego Studios releases a Monthly Awards program every month honoring the best performing players from the previous month. At the end of the program is a special Lightning card which is the highest overall Diamond in the program. Each monthly program is a great way to add high-rated Diamonds to your lineup and collection.
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds (June 8)

At 33-26, the Astros are one game behind the Oakland Athletics in the AL West. At 37-23, the Red Sox are a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The Red Sox are 17-13 at Fenway Park, while the Astros are just .500 (13-13) on the road this season.
NFLsportsmemo.com

Wednesday MLB Matinee 2-Pack

We're riding a five-game MLB win streak into Wednesday, and two games jump off the board to us. Ride the hot hand as we look to add onto our strong MLB run over the last ten days (+15.7u). How Our Pick Guarantee Works Sportsmemo's pick guarantee option backs your purchase...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Ronald Acuna Jr. reclaimed a tie for the league lead in home runs with his 18th of the year as the Atlanta Braves picked up a comeback 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta trailed by one heading into the eighth before exploding for five runs to extend the team’s winning streak to three games. The series continues tonight in Philadelphia.
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Daily MLB Picks: Player Props

It has been tough sledding for me with the daily MLB picks: player props. However, we all know the MLB season is a long grind and you can not let yourself get down. I feel great about tonight’s matchups and there are a few stellar pitchers on the mound tonight. Let me crank out some winners for tonight to get this weekend started.