Good MLB players no one talks about anymore: Kenny Rogers

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eliminated a lot of in-person media access in North American sports, and that’s understandable. In a universe before wide vaccine availability in the U.S. and Canada, limiting the amount of people that athletes were in contact with made absolute sense (even if the way that was actually applied was sometimes unfairly skewed in favor of league or league-affiliated outlets), and most leagues at least made partial efforts to offer remote alternatives such as Zoom press conferences and (occasional) interviews. However, with a significant amount of both athletes and media members currently vaccinated, many have wondered if we can return to some looser pre-pandemic media access approaches. And one of the first places that seems to be happening is in MLB, as Forbes senior contributor Maury Brown tweeted Friday: