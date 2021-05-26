Cancel
Providence, RI

Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 23

By Press Release
whatsupnewp.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvidence, RI – The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel will be coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8P. Tickets go on sale for the Ultimate Queen Celebration on Wednesday, June 2 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787), and online at ppacri.org. Box Office Hours are Monday – Friday, 10A to 5P. Tickets are $69.50 – $29.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available for an additional $50 per ticket price. Any concert goer with an official ticket at any scale can purchase a VIP pass.

whatsupnewp.com
