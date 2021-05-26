Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 23

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is ready to celebrate the return of live performing arts in front of audiences with "An Evening of One-Acts" beginning June 11. The Barn, set up with cabaret-style seating, will start its 2021 season, featuring local, national and international unpublished playwrights' scripts. They closed in early March 2020 due to the pandemic, "The community is ready for live entertainment, and we are excited to be able to back on stage in the Barn doing what we love to do. Our talented, dedicated performers and crew are ready for the curtain to rise once again and connect with the audience," said Ridgefield Theater Barn Executive Director Pamme Jones.