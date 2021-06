More students are choosing to hold off on enrolling in four-year colleges following high school graduation, instead entering the workforce or enrolling in a technical program. College enrollment nationwide dropped by 6.8% for the fall of 2020, four and a half times larger than the 2019 rate. Overall college enrollment rate declined to 56.5% from 60.5% in 2019, according to the “High School Benchmarks” report by the National Student Clearinghouse. The report provides data on high school graduates' post secondary enrollment, among other statistics.