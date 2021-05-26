LPSS to hold Early Childhood Application event

The LPSS Early Childhood Department will host a special event on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3, 2021 to assist parents with completing applications for their children.

The School System says the event will be held at the Vermilion Conference Center, located at 326 Gauthier Road, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Parents of children ages birth to five are encouraged to attend to learn more about the early childhood programs available in Lafayette Parish, and options for child care assistance and funding.

LPSS Early Childhood staff will be available to answer questions and help parents review options and select a program that fits their family’s needs.

Parents can visit enrolllafayette.com to register their child.

LPSS says the event is designed to help parents understand the options available to them, answer their questions, and assist them in completing their child’s application.

For questions about the event, call 337-521-7134 or email ecnetwork@lpssonline.com .

