Harrogate sign Wycombe midfielder Alex Pattison

 15 days ago
Alex Pattison has joined Harrogate (PA Archive)

Harrogate have signed midfielder Alex Pattison on a free transfer from Wycombe.

The 23-year-old made 24 appearances for the Chairboys after signing for the club from Middlesbrough in July 2019.

Pattison made four starts and two more as a substitute in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

