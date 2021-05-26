Harrogate sign Wycombe midfielder Alex Pattison

The Houston Dash signed midfielder Andrea Hauksdottir to a one-year contract through the 2021 season, the Club announced today. Hauksdottir joins Houston after spending a year at Iceland’s Breidablik FC and Le Havre AC from the Division 1 Femenine in France. The Kopavogur, Iceland native began her professional career in Europe after graduating from the University of South Florida, spending four successful seasons from 2016 to 2020. Hauksdottir started in all 78 appearances for the Bulls, scoring 18 goals and tallying 26 assists. The midfielder earned The American Midfielder of the Year twice in her collegiate career and earned All-Conference First Team honors for three consecutive years.