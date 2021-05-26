Juliana Hatfield: “There’s some biting stuff on this album – the Fender Mini Twin is cute, but it makes really great fuzz sounds”

In a new interview with Jason Saulnier, guitarist Chris Cannella of Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE discussed the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2018 album "Overtures Of Blasphemy". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Since I moved out [to Florida from Arizona] a year ago, we were writing a lot of music, and then we kind of started over when I got out here and I was able to rehearse all the time rather than just meeting up when I was commuting for work. [Editor's note: Cannella works as a product manager for Dean Guitars.] So we've been really focusing and writing just really — in my opinion — some amazing stuff. And when we do record it, you will definitely hear a different vibe with the band, because the camaraderie is so strong. I mean, the four of us in a room, we just have a great time. We love being around each other, [and] we like writing music together. You're gonna hear a lot of that. It's just a really strong, aggressive… A lot of guitar work, a lot of cool drumming. Glen's [Benton, bass/vocals] stuff that he is working on — it's great. It's exciting. I couldn't be happier."