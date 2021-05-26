Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Juliana Hatfield: “There’s some biting stuff on this album – the Fender Mini Twin is cute, but it makes really great fuzz sounds”

By Gregory Adams
Guitar World Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince delivering her debut solo album Hey Babe back in 1992 – or, perhaps, since co-founding cult Massachusetts college rock unit the Blake Babies in the mid-'80s – Juliana Hatfield has built up one of the most impressively hooky, fuzz-forward catalogues in all of indie rock. At least from a...

www.guitarworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Hatfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuzz#Guitar Solo#Mini#Big Bite#Acoustic Guitar#Sound Of Music#Tiny Music#Lead Guitar#Garageband#Q Division Studios#Guitar World#Blake Babies#Cute#Police Album#Jangle Heavy Guitar Hooks#Guitars#Electric Guitar#Indie Rock#Melody#Awesome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEICIDE Is Writing 'Amazing Stuff' For Next Studio Album

In a new interview with Jason Saulnier, guitarist Chris Cannella of Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE discussed the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2018 album "Overtures Of Blasphemy". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Since I moved out [to Florida from Arizona] a year ago, we were writing a lot of music, and then we kind of started over when I got out here and I was able to rehearse all the time rather than just meeting up when I was commuting for work. [Editor's note: Cannella works as a product manager for Dean Guitars.] So we've been really focusing and writing just really — in my opinion — some amazing stuff. And when we do record it, you will definitely hear a different vibe with the band, because the camaraderie is so strong. I mean, the four of us in a room, we just have a great time. We love being around each other, [and] we like writing music together. You're gonna hear a lot of that. It's just a really strong, aggressive… A lot of guitar work, a lot of cool drumming. Glen's [Benton, bass/vocals] stuff that he is working on — it's great. It's exciting. I couldn't be happier."
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says that he is excited about the band's new album because he is thinking outside of his own box and exploring different stuff as he works on new music for the effort. Corey spoke with his hometown radio station Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines, Iowa about...
MusicNPR

How Japanese Breakfast Builds An Album, Sound By Sound

This is an album about joy, goes Michelle Zauner's tweet-sized synopsis of Jubilee. It's a loaded starting place for the musician's third album as the central pillar of Japanese Breakfast, given how much of her work in recent years has engaged with grief: The death of Zauner's Korean mother from cancer deeply informed the band's first two albums, 2016's Psychopomp and 2017's Soft Sounds from Another Planet, and is the main thread of her new memoir, Crying in H Mart. It would be fair to assume that Jubilee -- out June 4, after a yearlong pandemic delay — is a respite, easier to experience and understand than its predecessors, but it turns out that joy can be just as complex as grief.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Soul Asylum, Local H and Juliana Hatfield announce 2021 tour

Soul Asylum will be on tour this fall, headlining a very '90s Alternative triple bill that includes Local H and Juliana Hatfield. Dates begin August 3 in Reading, PA and include stops in Portland (ME), Middletown, NY, Virginia Beach, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Austin, Milwaukee, Cleveland, and more. All dates are listed below.
Musicwalnutport.com

Best new music this week includes Juliana Hatfield, Jon Flynn, and Squid

This week’s Now Hear This has a decidedly guitar pop bent, with reviews of the latest album from Juliana Hatfield, a pair of excellent power pop albums from Jon Flynn and Your Academy, and albums from Silver Synthetic and Squids that cover a wide range of alt-rock styles. You’ll find a more detailed look at these albums here.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

VIXEN Has 'Some Great Ideas' For Next Studio Album

VIXEN guitarist Brittany Denaro (a.k.a. Britt Lightning) spoke to Talking Metal about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's next studio album. "Well, it's going a little bit slower than we had anticipated," she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Before COVID, we had a bunch of writing sessions — in person — scheduled, where we all just get together and hang out and work on stuff.
Rock Musicside-line.com

Piston Damp releases debut album ‘Making The World Great Again’

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) The Danish/Norwegian duo Piston Damp, consisting of Jonas Groth and Truls Sønsterud, released their debut album ‘Making The World Great Again’ today, June 10th. The band was formed in 2000, but remained a hobby project for 20 years until Jonas wrote the song ‘Something in me‘ in 2020, Read more about that and their other singles, ‘Loose Ends‘ and ‘Runaway‘, in our previous articles on Piston Damp.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tash Sultana: “I always think there is never enough guitar on records. I’m all for the guitar layering and layering and layering...“

Going into 2020, Tash Sultana was riding high. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist had sold out three nights at Brixton Academy before their debut album even landed. Then Flow State came out, with its reggae-inflected hit single Jungle. Tash sold 100,000 concert tickets in their native Australia, racked up a billion...
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2123: Roxy Music – “Love is The Drug”

For their first four albums, one of the contradictions inherent in Roxy Music was the contrast between Bryan Ferry’s incredibly put together style and the crazed anarchy of many of their songs. And given that Roxy Music was Ferry’s band — especially after he canned ol’ sourpuss Brian Eno a couple of years prior — it was inevitable that they drift in his direction. And in retrospect, it’s surprising it took them this long to do it.
Rock MusicStereogum

Illuminati Hotties – “Pool Hopping”

We’ve come a long way from Illuminati Hotties being the best band almost no one saw at SXSW 2018. Sarah Tudzin’s breezy, bright, and always surprising indie-pop project has experienced a justifiably exciting rise over the past couple years between the release of her debut album Kiss Yr Frenemies and last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape recorded as a fuck-you to her old label.
MusicDaily Californian

Songs for that summer feeling: A summertime playlist

For many, this summer is going to look a lot different than the last. While typical social activities are only slowly beginning to make their return, the vibes of summers long past are already back. Here are some of The Daily Californian’s picks of tunes perfect for summertime, all in one playlist. These are songs, new and old, aimed to conjure up the mood for the season of sun — where the days are long and the weather’s fine — no matter how you choose to spend yours this year.
Musicrockninefourthree.com

The Top Ten Greatest Guitar Riffs of All Time

“Total Guitar” magazine readers voted for the greatest guitar riffs of all time. Here are the Top Ten . . . 1. “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin. The magazine said, quote, “In 1969, the year Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon, Jimmy Page launched his own giant leap for mankind.”
MusicPosted by
The Press

Little Mix want to make visual album with Beyonce's budget

Little Mix would love to make a visual album – if they had Beyonce’s budget. The 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers would be delighted to follow in the 'Crazy In Love' singer's footsteps by dropping a record blending music and film in the same way she did on both her 2013 self-titled LP and 2016's 'Lemonade'.
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Not really grumpy: Carrie Ferguson’s new album finds inspiration from children

About five years ago, Carrie Ferguson took a batch of new songs to a studio in Amherst to begin the process of recording her next album. The Northampton singer-songwriter and pianist wasn’t quite sure what would develop: Some of her new music was aimed more at children, some at adult listeners, and at first she thought she might make separate EPs for each collection of songs.
Musicearmilk.com

Windser's "Peach Fuzz" is drenched in summer nostalgia

Windser’s new nostalgia-soaked song “Peach Fuzz” is perfect for hazy Summer days and lost memories. This song serves as a turning point for Windser, the psychedelic vibes laced throughout this track really transport you to another place. Soft voices drift in and out, the melody slowly builds into a dreamy chorus, it feels so effortless. Windser’s voice is warm and comforting. It’s the epitome of a chill, California day, carefree and hazy.