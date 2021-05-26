Listen: Adam Cianciarulo on Prep for 2021 Pro Motocross, Vlogs, & More

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin got his Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX Championship campaign off to a great start with a 1-2 moto finish for second overall at yesterday’s season opener in Pala, California. Justin Cooper also had a good start to the season, finishing third overall (5-3) to give the team a double podium at Fox Raceway. Colt Nichols struggled at a challenging first outdoor round but fought his way back to ninth overall with a 9-12 tally. Jarrett Frye finished 12th overall (13-14), while Nate Thrasher had to come back from some crashes to end the day 17th (16-17).