House of the Week: Stone mansion in Glenville

This week’s selection is a gorgeous stone mansion with one glaring flaw: the replacement windows. I’d love to see a picture of the house with its original windows. Built in 1911, the house at 7 Spring Road in Glenville (Schenectady address) was designed by the famous and prolific Marcus T. Reynolds, known for the former D&H Railroad building at the bottom of State Street in Albany, now the SUNY administrative building. Each bedroom has its own balcony. The house is 4,648 square feet and sits on 17 acres ribboned with a brook and stone walls. There are wood floors throughout the house, antique chandeliers, six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, all updated, as is the kitchen. French doors open onto a large flag stone veranda supported by square columns. Three steps lead to an in-ground pool. There are extensive gardens on the grounds and a large, brick carriage house. Scotia Glenville schools. Taxes: $14,000. List price: $675,000. Contact listing agent Marion DeSantis of Keller Williams Capital District at 518-378-2200.