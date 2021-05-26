Cancel
This week’s Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale revealed

By Matthew Bennett
Cover picture for the articleThis week’s selection of deals for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 owners have been announced by Microsoft. On Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold members can get 25 percent off crime thriller Judgment, 67 percent off The Surge’s Premium Edition, and 40 percent off Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. Additionally, a number of entries in the Assassin’s Creed series are discounted by up to 75 percent, including Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed II, and Assassin’s Creed Unity.

