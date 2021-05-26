‘Madagascar’ animated series to debut first nonbinary character in Pride episode

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” is getting a lot more diverse.

The Dreamworks animated series based on the 2005 hit animated comedy “Madagascar” is introducing a new character in its upcoming season.

Premiering on Hulu and Peacock on Thursday, the third season of the beloved kid’s show will, once again, feature Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo as kids, living at the Central Park Zoo.

The group will continue with their epic Big Apple adventures — including riding on a new roller coaster on Coney Island and setting up an Animal Pride Parade — but this time, the lovable foursome will also get to welcome another buddy: Odee the Okapi.

Odee, who’s voiced by the nonbinary Broadway star Ezra Menas (“Jagged Little Pill”), will appear in a Pride-themed episode called “Whatever Floats Your Float.”

The episode will feature Marty (voiced by Amir O’Neil), who’s setting up the Animal Pride Parade, struggling to find a float for Odee.

Since the okapi has both zebra and giraffe characteristics, none of the existing floats feels right for the gang’s new friend — which leads Odee to realize that, “It doesn’t matter what we are as long as we’re proud of who we are.”

“Let’s All Be Proud!,” a song celebrating being true to who you are, will also debut in the episode.

“I’m so much more than what you see / There isn’t just one recipe / That’s why you’re you and why I’m me / So, let’s celebrate us. Let me see you all be proud,” Odee sings.

“If I would have seen this when I was a kid, I don’t even know what I would’ve done,” Menas told Entertainment Weekly . “This kind of acceptance and love and celebration, I think, is the biggest takeaway from this episode. It’s just a beautiful thing. Makes me cry.”

LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD worked with the show’s writers.

The group’s director of entertainment media, Jeremy Blacklow, praised the “beautiful episode about identity.”

“The ‘Whatever Floats Your Float’ episode of “Madagascar: A Little Wild” shows kids and parents that there’s a place for everyone to ‘Be Proud’ of who they are,” Blacklow told EW.

Menas echoed that sentiment.

“As a nonbinary person, I really resonate with this. This feels spot on,” they said.

“That gave me the confidence, just knowing that these people care about the stories that they’re telling. They care about the authenticity. They care about how it’s going to impact not only nonbinary youth, but people who are not nonbinary learning about nonbinary identities and accepting people for who they are,” Menas added.