Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

‘Madagascar’ animated series to debut first nonbinary character in Pride episode

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 15 days ago

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” is getting a lot more diverse.

The Dreamworks animated series based on the 2005 hit animated comedy “Madagascar” is introducing a new character in its upcoming season.

Premiering on Hulu and Peacock on Thursday, the third season of the beloved kid’s show will, once again, feature Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo as kids, living at the Central Park Zoo.

The group will continue with their epic Big Apple adventures — including riding on a new roller coaster on Coney Island and setting up an Animal Pride Parade — but this time, the lovable foursome will also get to welcome another buddy: Odee the Okapi.

Odee, who’s voiced by the nonbinary Broadway star Ezra Menas (“Jagged Little Pill”), will appear in a Pride-themed episode called “Whatever Floats Your Float.”

The episode will feature Marty (voiced by Amir O’Neil), who’s setting up the Animal Pride Parade, struggling to find a float for Odee.

Since the okapi has both zebra and giraffe characteristics, none of the existing floats feels right for the gang’s new friend — which leads Odee to realize that, “It doesn’t matter what we are as long as we’re proud of who we are.”

“Let’s All Be Proud!,” a song celebrating being true to who you are, will also debut in the episode.

“I’m so much more than what you see / There isn’t just one recipe / That’s why you’re you and why I’m me / So, let’s celebrate us. Let me see you all be proud,” Odee sings.

“If I would have seen this when I was a kid, I don’t even know what I would’ve done,” Menas told Entertainment Weekly . “This kind of acceptance and love and celebration, I think, is the biggest takeaway from this episode. It’s just a beautiful thing. Makes me cry.”

LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD worked with the show’s writers.

The group’s director of entertainment media, Jeremy Blacklow, praised the “beautiful episode about identity.”

“The ‘Whatever Floats Your Float’ episode of “Madagascar: A Little Wild” shows kids and parents that there’s a place for everyone to ‘Be Proud’ of who they are,” Blacklow told EW.

Menas echoed that sentiment.

“As a nonbinary person, I really resonate with this. This feels spot on,” they said.

“That gave me the confidence, just knowing that these people care about the stories that they’re telling. They care about the authenticity. They care about how it’s going to impact not only nonbinary youth, but people who are not nonbinary learning about nonbinary identities and accepting people for who they are,” Menas added.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madagascar#Animated Series#Central Park Zoo#Comedy Star#Dreamworks#Coney Island#Broadway#Peacock#Animal Pride Parade#Entertainment Weekly#Glaad#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Dreamworks#Nonbinary Identities#Adventures#Feature#Entertainment Media#Gloria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
Related
PetsWRAL

Madagascar (2005)

Cast: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Four zoo animals are shipped back to their homeland by an animal rights group that feels they belong in the wild. When the ship capsizes, the animals find themselves stranded in Madagascar. Having had humans care for them their entire life, they know nothing about survival and must work together with the locals to help them fit in.
TV Seriescgmagonline.com

Rugrats Gets First LGBT Character in Reboot

Rugrats is getting a CGI reboot, but the visuals won’t be the only thing changing about the classic Nickelodeon cartoon, as Betty DeVille will now be openly gay. As someone who grew up watching Rugrats in my own childhood, it is extremely exciting to see the show get a reboot. Even if the change from the classic hand-drawn animation to one that utilizes CGI is a bummer for me personally, it’s exciting to see that Betty DeVille, who plays the mother of twins Phil and Lil, will now be openly gay.
TV & Videosjedinews.com

Skywalking Network Present Star Warsologies: Debut Episode

In the NEW podcast Star Warsologies, hosts James Floyd and Melissa Miller combine their love of Star Wars with their keen interest in all things academic by asking experts about how their field is represented in a galaxy far, far away. The newest addition to the Skywalking Network brings you a monthly podcast about science and Star Wars.
TV SeriesComicBook

Court of Owls Make Their Batman: The Animated Series Debut

The Court of Owls is sinking its claws in the Batman: The Animated Series universe. Batman: The Adventures Continue, DC's digital-first comics series telling new stories in the Batman: The Animated Series timeline, returns today with the first issue of its second season. Part of the fun of the series is seeing how it adapts newer additions to the Batman mythology into The Animated Series' world. The series' first season included such additions as Azrael, Deathstroke, and Jason Todd as the Red Hood. The first issue of Season Two, written by Batman: The Animated Series writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini and featuring art by Ty Templeton, includes the mysterious Court of Owls and their henchmen, the Talons', for the first time in the DC Animated Universe. SPOILERS for the issue's story follow.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Sandman’ Creator Neil Gaiman Defends Casting Nonbinary Actor to Play Nonbinary Character

“The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman slammed criticism over the weekend of the recent castings announced for Netflix’s TV adaptation of his beloved comic book series, which includes a nonbinary actor playing Desire — who is a nonbinary character in “The Sandman” — and Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste set as Death — a character that visually depicted as white in the comics.
TV & Videosheraldcourier.com

Worth watching: ‘Loki’ on Disney+, CMT Music Awards, ‘Million’ and ‘Queen’ Finales, Fried Treats on Netflix

The mischievous Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be the first to agree it’s about time he got his own show (and it’s a good one). Nashville celebrates its own in the fan-voted CMT Awards. A Million Little Things ends its third season with a two-hour finale, while USA’s Queen of the South ends her reign for good. If you’re not hungry after watching Netflix’s Fresh, Fried & Crispy, check your pulse.
AnimalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

'HouseBroken' brings out the animal in pet owners, stars of animated series say

If Clea DuVall had been able to take her cat to therapy, she may not have written “HouseBroken,” a new animated series on Fox. “I have a cat who just seems permanently dissatisfied, and I wanted more than anything to be able to go to a counselor together so she could tell me what needs I wasn’t meeting,” DuVall says. “And then I started thinking that would be such a great idea for a show — getting into what animals’ interior lives are really like.”
TV & Videossideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Star Wars Resort, Robotman, Avatar, and More!

Here are today’s headlines from the world of geek news. Walt Disney World has revealed two new glimpses inside the upcoming Star Wars-themed resort hotel opening in 2019. The new videos show detailed concept art of the immersion experience, where windows will function as views to space. Guests are encouraged to dress in Star Wars garb to participate as a resident of the galaxy.
Moviesramascreen.com

First Look Photo of New Horror Comedy VAL. Domestic Release For Oct 5

I’ve received this first look photo and this press release announcing that Epic Pictures is handling worldwide and distributing on the new horror-comedy VAL. US release date set for Oct 5th through the company´s horror label Dread. The horror-comedy stars John Kapelos (Academy award winner The Shape of Water, Netflix´s...
Moviesblackfilm.com

First Look: ‘Summer of Soul’ Blur Series Posters Ahead Of July 2 Debut

Searchlight Pictures recently released the poster art for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s debut award winning film Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The special “Blur Series” photos come ahead of the films theatrical and Hulu release of July 2. The films logline reads: In 1969, during...