What else would you be willing to do for $1 million?

I was lounging in my Malibu beach house and the University of Alabama cheerleaders were dropping grapes in my mouth……, oh wait, that’s a different dream. My bad. In this dream, I was giving a speech on the National Mall. Needless to say the crowd, two million strong, was mesmerized by my mellifluous voice and country boy charm. At first, I couldn’t make out exactly why I was there and what I was saying that so captivated the throngs of admirers. As my dream came into sharper focus, I noticed I had these laurel and olive leaves in my hair. Suddenly, I realized that I had just been coronated Emperor of the United States. And just as suddenly, I woke up, clammy and disoriented. Since I am universally acknowledged as the smartest man in the world, it seemed perfectly natural to me that my countrymen would want me driving the big USA Bus. I began to ruminate about what I would do as Emperor (besides of course having a harem of supermodels, front row Lakers’ tickets, and free coupons to Chic-fil-A). Then, like John of Patmos himself, my vision became crystal clear!