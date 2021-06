Just over a year after it launched the Izzo, YT is rejigging its trail offering to fit its current Core model lineup. The Izzo is the final bike in YT's range to slot into the new structure following the Jeffsy, Capra and Decoy. As with the other bikes, YT has also taken the opportunity to run some updates on the details and spec of the bikes too. With the Izzo, this comes in the form of a higher modulus carbon option for the Core 4 and Core 3 models, while the Core 2 gets an aluminum rear end, a first for the Izzo range that used to be completely carbon apart from the rocker link.