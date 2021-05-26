Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mojave, CA

Virgin Galactic ‘leader’ of a future billion-dollar space-tourism market

By Claudia Assis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millions of people are rich enough to be a space tourist, and only Virgin Galactic can offer what they want.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Mojave, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
Mojave, CA
Mojave, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Herbert
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Shuttle#Space Travel#Amzn#Vss Unity#Afp#Canaccord#Spce#Blue Origin#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Spx#S P#Space Tourism Flights#Virgin Shares#Apogee#Annual Revenue#Advances#Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensenewpaper24.com

How Dangerous Is It to Ship Jeff Bezos to the Fringe of House? – NEWPAPER24

How Dangerous Is It to Ship Jeff Bezos to the Fringe of House?. A Blue Origin spokesperson declined to reply questions from WIRED concerning the type of coaching the Bezos brothers will obtain prematurely of their flight, and about how management and navigation of the capsule works, as a substitute pointing us to a web page on their web site that states that New Shepard has made 15 profitable flights, together with three assessments of its capsule abort system that can permit it to detach from the rocket in case one thing goes fallacious on the launchpad or whereas aloft.
Aerospace & Defensegranthshala.com

From Cornwall to Mars! Probes to the moon, Venus and beyond could be launched from Newquay within THREE YEARS when Virgin Orbit’s UK spaceport opens in 2022

The chief executive of Virgin Orbit said Spaceport Cornwall could be used to send probes to Mars, Venus and the Moon in the next three or four years. Sir Richard Branson’s rocket company is aiming to open the Newquay-based spaceport by the spring of 2022, when the first satellite will be launched from British soil.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson may try to beat Bezos to space: report

The billionaire space race is heating up. Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson is reportedly weighing how he can beat Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to space next month. Bezos, who has a net worth of about $191 billion, announced on Monday that he and his younger brother will be among the passengers on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight to the edge of space on July 20.
Aerospace & Defensemagazinebuzz.com

It looks like Richard Branson wants to go to space before Jeff Bezos. Virgin Galactic is rumored to make the next space flight on July 4

Virgin Galaxy founder Richard Branson appears eager to get into space before Jeff Bezos mentions the sources Parabolic Arc has been in contact with. After Virgin Galactic’s last successful test flight last month, the company said it then plans to send two pilots and six passengers to the limit of space. This is said to happen sometime during the last six months of the year, but no specific date has yet been given. Parabolic Arc sources now indicate that Virgin Galactic’s first passenger flight may take place on US National Day on July 4 and that Richard Branson will be one of the passengers on board.
AstronomySFGate

Looks like 2021 is the year of the rich man space race

Looks like the billionaires' space race is underway. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he and his brother Mark would join Blue Origin's first crewed flight to space on July 20. But apparently, a different billionaire might head to space over July 4 weekend. THIS WEEK IN SPACE: Zombie...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Affordable space tourism soon to reach lift-off

Like nuclear fusion, quantum computers and hydrogen powered cars, the prospect of everyday affordable space tourism is always predicted to be a decade away. Commercial passenger flights to space have been on the horizon since the Apollo moon landings in the 1970s, and speculated on by sci-fi fans since the days of Herge’s Adventures of Tintin. So it’s no surprise that the latest flurry of news reports has been received with scepticism.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Clover Health, Virgin Galactic, and SmileDirectClub Shares Have Been Marching Higher This Week

Sometimes it's hard to know what makes a stock move one way or the other. Especially when retail traders are banding together on various online forums aiming to drive stock prices. Three names without company-specific news this week that have been moving higher are Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), and Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE). For the week through Thursday, Clover Health shares have jumped about 61%, while those of SmileDirectClub and Virgin Galactic are currently 19% and 13% higher, respectively.
Aerospace & Defensekcrw.com

Outer space is the new hot vacation destination for the super rich

Picture yourself suspended in space, staring down at the blue marble you call home. This could soon be a reality, depending on your tax bracket, height and weight. Companies like Virgin, SpaceX, and Blue Origins are pioneering the commercial space travel industry in America. A ticket on a civilian spacecraft could cost between $250,000 to $55 million, depending on how intergalactic you’re trying to get.
Aerospace & DefenseDiscovery

For $3.5 Million, You Can Join Jeff Bezos in Space

On July 20th, Jeff Bezos will be going to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, a spacecraft made by his company Blue Origin. The flight is scheduled to take off just two weeks after Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon. “Ever since I was five...
IndustryValueWalk

Virgin Galactic: Putting the Zero in Zero-G – Kerrisdale

Kerrisdale Capital is short shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE). Roubaix Performance Update; YTD Net Return +13.93%. Roubaix Fund Composite commentary for the month ended May 31, 2021. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Roubaix Fund Composite Performance Update The Roubaix Fund Composite is a fundamental long/short equity strategy focused on small and mid cap U.S. stocks. On a year to date basis, Roubaix has generated a net return of Read More.