Virgin Galactic ‘leader’ of a future billion-dollar space-tourism market

Virgin Galaxy founder Richard Branson appears eager to get into space before Jeff Bezos mentions the sources Parabolic Arc has been in contact with. After Virgin Galactic’s last successful test flight last month, the company said it then plans to send two pilots and six passengers to the limit of space. This is said to happen sometime during the last six months of the year, but no specific date has yet been given. Parabolic Arc sources now indicate that Virgin Galactic’s first passenger flight may take place on US National Day on July 4 and that Richard Branson will be one of the passengers on board.