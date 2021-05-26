Cancel
Business

Facebook could soon face first EU probe: report

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 days ago
Facebook Inc. could face its first European Union antitrust probe soon, according to a Reuters report Wednesday.

