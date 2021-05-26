Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery at BP gas station

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station Wednesday morning.

Officials say the robbery took place around 3:33 a.m. at the BP Station adjacent to the Huddle House in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was determined that a man entered the front door of the business, displayed a shotgun, and demanded money. He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money and there were no injuries.

Police described the man wearing a black hoodie with a large winged bird design across the chest, blue jeans, black face mask, and dark shoes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. You can submit online or call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.