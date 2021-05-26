Cancel
Hacktivist Posts Massive Scrape of Crime App Citizen to Dark Web

Vice
Vice
 15 days ago

A hacktivist has scraped a wealth of data from the crime and neighborhood watch app Citizen and posted it on a dark web site, Motherboard has learned. The data includes a huge amount of data related to 1.7 million "incidents"—events that Citizen informs users about concerning crime or perceived crime in their area—such as the GPS coordinates of where the incident took place, its update history, a clip of the police radio that the incident relates to, and associated images.

Vice

Vice

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

