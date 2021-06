Hanging up her hat? Kelly Ripa revealed that she has considered leaving her talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, for decades in favor of a job outside the spotlight. “I’ve been saying that it’s time to fold ‘em for 20 years,” the Hope & Faith alum, 50, told Bethenny Frankel during the Tuesday, June 8, episode of the reality star’s “Just B” podcast. “For 20 years I’ve been saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore. I can’t do it. I’m too old for this crap. I need to find another career. I need to get off camera.’ I’ve been saying that forever.”