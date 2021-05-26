The Best Jewelry Trends Of 2021

This is a value priced, NO BUYERS PREMIUM auction of Ultra Fine vintage, antique, and modern jewelry. Eric's Estates is a family owned, fourth generation business that we envision continuing generations into the future (although my 9 year old twins would currently like to be a ninja and knight respectively). As such, our reputation and the continued satisfaction of our customers is paramount to us. We understand that without the trust you have in our company, we cannot be successful. That is why while most of our competitors have 25 pages of legal disclaimers written by a team of attorneys, we will just say this: 1) We take great pains to authenticate and validate every item up for bid and take a lot of pride in that work. The founder of our company has over 40 years experience in the jewelry, art, collectible, and antique business. That being said, we are not omnipotent. If we made a mistake, just let us know and we will make every effort we can to make it right. That's just the way we do things. 2) We ship all of our jewelry in jewelry boxes. We know that when we receive jewelry, we like it in boxes. We assume you feel the same. 2) We sell everything "as is". If there is a defect in a piece, we will highlight it in both the description and the picture if possible. The last thing we want is to sell you something and then you not be satisfied because it is not what you expected. Please feel free to ask us for clarification prior to the auction if you have any questions regarding the condition or construction of any item. 3) We don't use overly inflated "low" and "high" auction estimates to pump up our prices. Instead, we look to see what retail locations are selling our items for and use those prices for estimates. We are just able to purchase our products for significantly below these prices and pass the savings to you. Those buying channels are what differentiates us from our competitors. 4) If you are the highest bidder for an auction piece, congratulations! It took us a lot of time and effort to find that piece and buy it at a price we think is really attractive. All we ask in return is that you pay for it promptly. We think that is a pretty fair trade. 5) We love buying jewelry and collectibles at unheard of pricing. It is what gets us excited about coming to work in the morning. Photography, not so much. So while some of our competitors spend a lot of time making their jewelry appear to float in air, we choose to work on buying new pieces for you to enjoy. So if you would like to see additional photos or detail on a piece, just shoot us an email and we would be happy to send you additional photos. We will leave the levitating to David Blaine. 6) On occasion, we may place a bid on an item in our auction on behalf of phone bidders, if the bids placed do not meet our reserve requirements, or for any other reason. That's all we've got - I'm glad that commercial law class I took 15 years ago finally paid off. See you at the auction! Shipping within the United States is completed via US Postal Service with tracking and insurance unless specifically requested by the buyer. For shipping outside of the US, we will use primarily FedEx or USPS depending on the value of the item and the destination country. All high value packages will require a signature upon delivery. In addition to the actual cost of the shipping and insurance, we do add a nominal per item handling fee. The more items you order, the less the per item handling fee would be. NOTE THAT WE DO SHIP MULTIPLE ITEMS IN A SINGLE PACKAGE WHEN POSSIBLE TO MINIMIZE SHIPPING CHARGES.