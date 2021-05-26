Kim Kardashian Lets Everyone Know Sad News About Her Future As A Lawyer
Kim Kardashian's new BFF and rumored boyfriend Van Jones recently gushed about how well she's doing in her efforts to become a lawyer. The reality star announced her plans to take the bar exam in a 2019 interview with Vogue and, in the time since, she's done everything possible to make it happen, frequently studying morning, noon and night, even when it leaves the working mother completely exhausted and away from her four children. In the face of harsh criticism of the starlet, Jones has consistently argued Kardashian is simply following in her father, legendary attorney Rob Kardashian Sr.'s, footsteps.www.thelist.com