Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) seniority in the electric vehicle sector is proving to provide plenty of difficulty for the long-standing legends of the automotive industry. Ford’s (NYSE: F) recent unveiling of the all-electric version of the best-selling pickup truck in America with the F-150 Lightning was a step in the right direction for the Michigan-based car company. Still, its battle with price parity puts it in an awkward position, as other brands, especially Tesla, can offer a considerably more advanced product in terms of EV tech and range while offering a more affordable option through price per kilowatt-hour. Goldman Sachs released a note to investors that detailed Ford’s strong F-15o Lightning unveiling was the company “moving in the right direction,” but they’re still going to fighting an uphill battle for years to come.