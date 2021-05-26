Cancel
US Economic Data Prints Softly, US Dollar Mostly Flat

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS economic data disappointed yesterday. The SPX remained largely unaffected as the dollar remained quiet. Does this remind you of anything?. When a market is in Goldilocks mode, the “data doesn’t matter”. However, is the current landscape very Goldilocks-like? There seems to be lingering uncertainty behind the curtain that would not lend itself well to such a scenario.

Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after consumer price data

(Updates with market activity, analyst comments) By Ross Kerber June 10 (Reuters) - Traders sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher Thursday after new data showed a further increase of consumer prices in May, steepening a closely watched part of the yield curve. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.7 basis points at 1.5161% in morning trading and had reached as high as 1.535%. Much of the movement came after the U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April, which was the largest gain since June 2009. Separately, the department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 months. The increase in the 10-year yield broke a pattern of declines in recent days but left the note still below its range of last week. Several analysts said the inflation report was not a major surprise, keeping the focus on what new guidance if any might come from U.S. Federal Reserve officials next week. "I think the market is really buying into the narrative that the rise in inflation is in fact transient because you're not seeing that necessarily being priced into fears in the bond market," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale. The trading pushed up the part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 136 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Wednesday's close. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.843% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.354%, still near its lowest since April. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1568%. The yield on the one-month note was at 0.0025%, the lowest since May when it touched 0% for the first time since March 2020. Traders will watch the results of an auction of $24 billion of 30-year Treasury bonds due around 1 p.m. ET. June 10 Thursday 9:24AM New York / 1324 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 0.000 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Two-year note 99-240/256 0.1568 0.002 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.326 0.013 Five-year note 99-228/256 0.7725 0.027 Seven-year note 100-96/256 1.1938 0.028 10-year note 101 1.5161 0.027 20-year bond 102-16/256 2.1225 0.026 30-year bond 103-220/256 2.1983 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data

(Adds close of European market) * MSCI’s ACWI, S&P 500, pan-Europe index set record highs. NEW YORK/LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Global stocks surged and bond yields were subdued on Thursday after a jump in U.S. inflation was seen as not enough to change the Federal Reserve’s view that rising consumer prices will be transitory or alter its easy monetary policy.
morningstar.com

Stocks Open Higher Amid Mixed Economic Data

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.4%, putting it on pace for a new closing record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
StreetInsider.com

Dollar steadies, currency investors seek hawkish central banks

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar stabilised on Friday and major currency pairs were stuck within recent ranges as markets shrugged off Thursday's high U.S. inflation number, believing the Federal Reserve's stance that it is likely to be a temporary blip. U.S. consumer prices rose 5% year-on-year in May, the biggest jump...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia's currencies rise with U.S. inflation concerns out of the way

* Indonesia 10-year bond yields hit lowest level since Feb 17 * U.S. inflation posts biggest y/y rise in 12 years * Fed, BoJ, Bank Indonesia policy meetings next week By Nikhil Nainan June 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led gains across Asia's risk-sensitive currencies on Friday, with bond yields at four-month lows, after U.S. inflation data was enough to convince investors price rises may be transitory and not affect U.S. monetary stimulus for now. South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar also gained around 0.4% as the greenback nursed small losses on the back of the inflation report that had kept traders in Asia on their toes all week, looking for any signal that it may prompt the Federal Reserve to discuss early tapering. The overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices up 5% year-on-year, the sharpest rise in 12-years. But hefty contributions to that from short-term rises in airline ticket prices and used cars raised questions about how long the jump might last. U.S. Treasury yields fell to lows not seen since early March, with traders saying short-covering was driving the rally. "With the global market backdrop turning more constructive for bond investments, investors may re-focus on yield differentials," OCBC Bank analysts said in a note. Asia's emerging market currencies and bonds traditionally yield more than their peers in developed markets, though are considered riskier. The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds, which offer some of the highest returns in emerging markets, fell to 6.324%, the lowest level since mid-February. Stocks markets in the region also largely gained, with South Korea and Thailand leading the way with a rise of half a percent. In a sign of confidence, the Thai central bank has allowed banks to pay interim dividends, saying they have sufficient capital to deal with the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks. The country's top banks were up around 1%. In Singapore, shares were flat and the local dollar marginally higher. The city-state on Thursday announced a phased easing of its COVID-19 restrictions from next week with expectations for a reopening largely factored in already. Analysts think the bank-and-landlord-heavy Singapore benchmark has further to rise. "I think in the Singapore market, there are still pockets of opportunities to buy into some of these sectors which have not done as well as, and not priced as much of the optimism," said Carmen Lee, Head of OCBC Investment Research. Lee added that the financial sector has done well, but has more upside. With U.S. inflation data out of the way, eyes will now turn to the Fed's policy meeting next week, which will happen alongside local meetings by Indonesia, Taiwan and Japan. HIGHLIGHT: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields fell 2 basis points to 1.67% ** S.Korea to begin normalising monetary policy when economy sustains recovery - central bank Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0356 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.07 -5.62 -0.02 5.49 China +0.09 +2.22 -0.25 3.71 India +0.00 +0.02 0.37 12.98 Indonesia +0.39 -1.06 -0.05 2.10 Malaysia +0.16 -2.24 -0.27 -3.17 Philippines +0.06 +0.67 0.09 -3.61 S.Korea +0.42 -2.24 0.55 12.84 Singapore +0.12 -0.07 0.02 11.23 Taiwan +0.39 +3.22 0.39 16.93 Thailand +0.29 -3.60 0.52 12.72 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru and Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
investing.com

US Markets Gained Overnight but India Likely to Open Flat on Inflation Data

Investing.com -- Wall Street ended up on Thursday but market experts have warned that Indian markets might open flat as they take in the 5% US inflation number into account. However, comments from the ECB suggest that it could be “too early and premature” for the US Fed to move away from its easy-money stance.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares advance as investors await US inflation data

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares are higher after Wall Street logged modest losses, as investors await key U.S. inflation data. Benchmarks rose across the region, but stayed in a narrow range. Investors will get closely watched U.S. inflation data on Thursday. The focus is on how it might impact...
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hovers near flat as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

(Updates prices, adds data) * U.S. dollar index edges down * Dollar seen vulnerable to inflation surprises on either side * Bank of Canada leaves rates unchanged By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed and off session lows on Wednesday as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to help gauge the current pace of the economic recovery. Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently. The U.S. Labor Department's consumer prices data has been much anticipated after last month's report showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April, fueling the view that higher prices could last longer than some anticipate. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the CPI advanced 0.4% in May. Earlier, Chinese producer price data for May showed the biggest jump in a dozen years, and the country's consumer prices rose 1.3% in May - the biggest year-on-year increase in eight months - but below expectations. With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond-buying program. The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half of 2022. The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback in the wake of the announcement. In afternoon trade it was flat at 1.21 per dollar. The dollar index was last up 0.03% at 90.14, with the euro also nearly unchanged at $1.2176. The message that's begun to resonate with investors is that central bank policymakers are going to "brush off high short-term prices," and that's led to a lower U.S. dollar, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. "The inflation numbers are going to run hotter than what they anticipate in the short term, but there's a rock-solid central bank consensus around transitory inflation," he said. The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 109.62 yen, while sterling fell 0.3% to $1.4111. The pound slid as Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade problems in the British province of Northern Ireland, and exchanged threats in a standoff that could claim the G7 international summit. Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and slipped further on Wednesday. While the ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the bank's economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be reduced in months ahead. Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington over potential infrastructure spending, which could have an effect on the pace of U.S. growth as well. On Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers said a bipartisan group of 10 senators was discussing whether it is possible to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without raising taxes, after President Joe Biden on Tuesday rejected a separate Republican proposal. Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and regulatory attention drove selling. It was last up 8% at $36,114. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:31PM (1931 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.1400 90.1270 +0.03% 0.177% +90.1620 +89.8330 Euro/Dollar $1.2176 $1.2173 +0.02% -0.34% +$1.2218 +$1.2172 Dollar/Yen 109.6150 109.4850 +0.12% +6.09% +109.6450 +109.2300 Euro/Yen 133.47 133.28 +0.14% +5.16% +133.6200 +133.2100 Dollar/Swiss 0.8959 0.8969 -0.12% +1.25% +0.8971 +0.8926 Sterling/Dollar $1.4111 $1.4153 -0.29% +3.29% +$1.4188 +$1.4111 Dollar/Canadian 1.2114 1.2116 -0.04% -4.89% +1.2117 +1.2058 Aussie/Dollar $0.7727 $0.7737 -0.09% +0.49% +$0.7762 +$0.7724 Euro/Swiss 1.0909 1.0915 -0.05% +0.94% +1.0927 +1.0906 Euro/Sterling 0.8628 0.8599 +0.34% -3.46% +0.8638 +0.8590 NZ $0.7171 $0.7194 -0.27% -0.10% +$0.7214 +$0.7167 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2830 8.2640 +0.16% -3.60% +8.2835 +8.2465 Euro/Norway 10.0858 10.0660 +0.20% -3.64% +10.0881 +10.0495 Dollar/Sweden 8.2640 8.2694 +0.04% +0.82% +8.2790 +8.2365 Euro/Sweden 10.0626 10.0590 +0.04% -0.14% +10.0838 +10.0542 (Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
economies.com

US stocks close lower ahead of major economic data

The major US stock indices closed lower on Wednesday, as Dow Jones fell for the third straight day, ahead of key US inflation data. The US 10-year Treasury yield fell today below 1.5% for the first time since May 7. Markets await US inflation data tomorrow, which would set estimates...
740thefan.com

U.S. Fed’s reverse repo volume soars to half a trillion dollars

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive day, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has...
economies.com

Dollar rises ahead of key US inflation data

The US dollar rose on Thursday, on track for the second profit in three days against a basket of major rivals, ahead of the release of key US inflation data. The dollar index rose 0.2% to 90.28 points, after opening at 90.14 points, and hit a low of 90.12 points.
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday as investors waited for clearer signals on inflation ahead of U.S. data due later in the day. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 8.45 points, or 0.26%, to 3,224.63 as of 0157 GMT, bouncing back from a near 1% fall on Wednesday. ** Leading the benchmark, internet giant Naver and mobile messenger operator Kakao jumped 4.74% and 4.26%, respectively. Among other heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics edged up 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.82%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 95.6 billion won ($85.79 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S. Labor Department's consumer price index report due later on Thursday will give more cues on inflation and the Federal Reserve's steer on monetary policy. ** "(U.S.) Inflation pressures are seen easing ... Investors will remain cautious even after the data release as they await the Federal Reserve policy meeting due next week," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,115.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.5. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 11.3 basis points to 1.250%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.085%. ($1 = 1,114.3300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures hold steady ahead of inflation data

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow up 0.2%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.3%. June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures traded in a tight range on Thursday as investors waited for inflation data for signs the Federal Reserve could start tightening monetary policy faster than expected.
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape Ahead of US CPI

The price of gold extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure, but the technical outlook is clouded with mixed signals as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory to display a textbook sell signal. Gold Price...