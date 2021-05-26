Sales from Estate of Original Works to Benefit Armory Art Center

Kings of Leon are set to launch a North American tour this summer in support of their most recent album, When You See Yourself. The 26-show trek will kick off August 3rd at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap October 3rd at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. The Cold War Kids will provide support throughout the tour. (Both bands are also booked to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, which will take place September 24th through 26th in Dana Point, California.)