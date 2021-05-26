Sales from Estate of Original Works to Benefit Armory Art Center
Paintings by the late artist Jane Tracy on view and for sale. Boca Raton, FL – A magnificent, diverse collection of paintings, The Estate of Artist Jane Tracy: Exhibition & Sale, opens May 14 at the Armory Art Center. All works are for sale and proceeds will benefit the Armory. The vibrant exhibition of original works will be on display through June 4th in the Armory Art Center's Montgomery Hall, 811 Park Place, in West Palm Beach. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – Noon; Closed Sundays and Mondays.