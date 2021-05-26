New York's two probes of Trump seem closer to criminal charges than ever

To be former President Donald Trump is to exist in a perpetual state of lawsuits and probes. That's just par for the course when you're the head of a multinational company that — allegedly! — plays things fast and loose in order to make the quickest buck possible. But in that nebulous world of complex legal machinations and risk, the longstanding New York-based investigation of Trump and his business interests represents an immediate, and acute, danger unlike anything in recent memory.