New York City, NY

New York's two probes of Trump seem closer to criminal charges than ever

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be former President Donald Trump is to exist in a perpetual state of lawsuits and probes. That's just par for the course when you're the head of a multinational company that — allegedly! — plays things fast and loose in order to make the quickest buck possible. But in that nebulous world of complex legal machinations and risk, the longstanding New York-based investigation of Trump and his business interests represents an immediate, and acute, danger unlike anything in recent memory.

