Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as Manchester City continued their title celebrations as they twice fought back from behind to beat Newcastle 4-3 at St. James’ Park. Playing in their first game since being crowned champions on Tuesday evening, City made a number of changes with the likes of Rúben Dias, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez left on the bench. But the supporting cast ensured they still claimed the three points, with Torres’ treble and Joao Cancelo’s deflected effort getting them over the line- but they were made to work for it by a Newcastle side now free of any relegation concerns.