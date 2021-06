Annie Hardy, the singer and songwriter behind Giant Drag, hasn’t always liked her band. In a 2013 interview with DIY Mag, a recently sober Hardy reflected on the painkiller-induced fuzz of the group she created with drummer Micah Calabrese in 2001, calling it “a curse.” By the time the band entered the 2010s, “It was just fucked,” Hardy said. “I started to lose my mind.” Giant Drag signed to Interscope Records and put out a single full-length, only to get dropped before they could put out a second. Calabrese kept leaving the band and rejoining just to leave again. Hardy stood in the storm alone.