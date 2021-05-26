Two galleries, two shows, one mission
Val Francis and her husband Ralph H. Grace III opened the doors to the Knowhere Gallery in the Oak Bluffs’ Arts District three years ago, with a mission to “offer others an opportunity and an avenue to explore the world through art as a means to find themselves and their path.” Last year the couple took over a second space on Circuit Ave., allowing them more flexibility to spotlight art and artists whose work helps inform, educate, and provoke thought, while always providing a pleasing and illuminating visual experience.www.mvtimes.com