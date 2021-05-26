Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)
Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com