Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czr#Retirement#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Shares#Retail Investors#Stock Investors#Stock Funds#Sec#Sei Investments Co#Norges Bank#Proshare Advisors Llc#Fmr Llc#9 49#Caesars Entertainment#Coo#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Roth Capital#Truist Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,396 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 81,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cree were worth $41,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $306.74 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.40% of Univar Solutions worth $306,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $294,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Qorvo worth $43,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 155,379 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,379 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Polen Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Simulations Plus worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “. Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,954.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,801,326. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $713,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standard Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketstickerreport.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $139.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.68 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 839.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,026 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Roku worth $41,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 19,783 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1,392.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.