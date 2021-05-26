Firework shops say 'buy early' ahead of potential Fourth of July shortage
The pandemic changed a lot of plans last year, and the effects are still lasting into 2021, because many shops are now experiencing a shortage of fireworks!www.audacy.com
The pandemic changed a lot of plans last year, and the effects are still lasting into 2021, because many shops are now experiencing a shortage of fireworks!www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.https://www.audacy.com/kmox