The Washington Football Team doesn’t have a new name yet, but there are steps being taken to give the franchise a new home. WFT owner Dan Snyder and team president Jason Wright were at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the Rams and Chargers, this week to gather inspiration for a new stadium being planned for Washington. SoFi was one of many stops the group plans on making as it draws ideas for the new home of the Washington Football Team, which Snyder told TMZ he plans to have ready by 2027.