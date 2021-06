The chaotic spectator management that unfolded at Kiawah Island’s 18th hole on Sunday of the PGA Championship, was thrilling for winner Phil Mickelson’s fans but upsetting for runner up Brooks Koepka, who was recovering from a painful knee surgery. The prospects of the hugely popular Mickelson winning at age 50 excited the sea of fans present on the 18th. As soon as Mickelson’s approach landed on the 18th green, marshals and security could not prevent spectators from surrounding the players even as they walked up the fairway. Security could only make an attempt to protect both Mickelson and Koepka from getting pushed and shoved as fans raced ahead of the players, down the fairway, towards the green.