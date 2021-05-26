-$0.41 EPS Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.