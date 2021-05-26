Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

-$0.41 EPS Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xoma Corporation#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Citigroup Inc#Equities Analysts#Xoma Co#Thestreet#Sec#Royal Bank Of Canada#Marketbeat Com#Xoma Daily#Bvf Partners L P Il#Xoma Shares#Eps Estimates#Earnings#Zacks Reports#Analyst Estimates#Wall Street Brokerages#Market Capitalization#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $19.30

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.88 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.71. Primerica reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.10 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the highest is $3.06 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.92 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million. Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) will announce $52.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Viad reported sales of $30.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Has $37.52 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $43.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,666 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $43,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.35 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.69. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisory Research Inc. Sells 343 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.