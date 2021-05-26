-$0.41 EPS Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter
Wall Street brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com