Watch this trailer for a new movie about anarchist pop-punks Chumbawamba

By Mark Frauenfelder
Boing Boing
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis trailer opens with a silver-haired man in a nice suit, walking his dog in an urban neighborhood. "My name is Dunstan Bruce," he says. "I'm a 59-year-old man and I'm struggling. Once upon a time, I really thought I could change the world, make a difference in the midst of all that chaos that was, way back when when I was someone. Someone who was at the forefront of the revolutionary vanguard. Yeah, I was the voice of the people but now I'm nothing but a washed-up rinsed-out retired radical, and I haven't got a clue what to do. Yeah, this is someone who was someone once."

