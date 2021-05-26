Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

The Voice Of TikTok Has Been Changed After A Canadian Voice Actor Sued The Company

By Britanny Burr
Narcity
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're an avid TikTok user, you may have noticed something a little different this week. The text-to-speech TikTok voice has changed and it sounds quite a bit different than before. At the beginning of May, a Canadian voice actor named Beverly Standing filed a complaint against the app's parent...

www.narcity.com
Paul Soles, the voice behind Spider-Man back in the 1960s, has died at the age of 90. His manager Angela Wright confirmed the news on Facebook. tributes to the film/TV star are already pouring in from all corners. When he wasn’t playing the Wall-Crawler, Soles also played a huge role in holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The 1964 special sees him voice Hermey n the stop-motion family film. Up in Canada, the actor would host a late-night talk show in the late 70s called Canada After Dark. Later in his career, Soles would be a mainstay on Take 30 on CBC as a presenter.
