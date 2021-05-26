Cancel
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

By Emily Schoerning
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas...

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $58.84 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $58,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 571,837 shares changing hands. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Shares of DNIF stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. About Dividend and Income Fund. Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.10 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert J. Bishop Sells 25,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 4,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 971,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.490-0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.66 million. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $526,956.48 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 19,783 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Kamada stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Kamada...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.