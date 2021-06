Dalton native Johnny "Joey" Jones got his first tattoo in 2005. "I was in Twentynine Palms, California (home of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center), just out of boot camp," he recalled. "I had earned a title, achieved a goal. I had earned the title of Marine and got an eagle, globe and anchor (the symbol of the Marine Corps) tattooed on my left shoulder. I think before you go and mark your body up, you should earn it."