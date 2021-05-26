Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Doyle Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsg#Investment Trust#Index Funds#Index Futures#Equity Securities#Commodities Trading#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Nysearca Gsg#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Free Daily#Marketbeat Com#Gsci Commodity#Commodities Futures#Hedge Funds#Futures Contracts#Company#Payment#Disclosure#Mid Day Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,527 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $306.74 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.40% of Univar Solutions worth $306,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Windsor Group LTD Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 201 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 597,517 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Washington Federal worth $303,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enlightenment Research LLC Grows Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises about 1.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $58.84 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $58,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4,677.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Minerva Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,169 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries comprises about 2.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SIFCO Industries worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 571,837 shares changing hands. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco...