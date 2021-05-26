Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.