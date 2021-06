It may be part Swedish and led by a Frenchman, but AstraZeneca has become an issue of division between the UK and EU that is nearly as bitter as Brexit. The UK-based pharma group is lionised at home for bringing Oxford university’s Covid-19 vaccine to the world at no profit and for helping the country achieve one of the fastest rollouts. It is demonised in the EU as an untrustworthy supplier of a vaccine that has been rubbished or banned in certain member states due to doubts over efficacy and safety.