US Mondelez International Acquires Chipita for $2.0Β

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.