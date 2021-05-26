Humans could live to be 150 according to new scientific research
Is there a limit on the human lifespan? While some transhumanists hope the answer is no, a new scientific study suggests that 150 years may be the max (barring any massive nano-bio breakthrough, I'd imagine). Researcher Timothy Pyrkov of Singapore longevity biotech firm Gero and colleagues published their findings in the journal Nature Communications positing that "the end of life is an intrinsic biological property of an organism that is independent of stress factors and signifies a fundamental or absolute limit of human lifespan." From Scientific American:boingboing.net