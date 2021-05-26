Cancel
Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

By Ed Jones
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

