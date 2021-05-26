Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)
Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.