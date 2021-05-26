Cancel
Wichita, KS

One more round of severe weather for KAKEland

By Frank Waugh, CBM
KAKE TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more round of severe storms is on the way to KAKEland before we catch a break Friday and Saturday. Storms are expected to fire up as early as mid-day along a front that will be roughly placed along the Kansas Turnpike. These storms could quickly turn severe with large hail possibly topping 2", along with wind gusts over 60 mph and even a couple of tornadoes. Localized flooding will also be a concern with torrential rain likely.

